Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for NVR Earnings

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NVR in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $135.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $130.93. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $494.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVR’s Q3 2026 earnings at $153.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $584.44 EPS.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $125.26 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,783.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $9,033.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9,444.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8,537.55. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 3.54. NVR has a one year low of $6,052.58 and a one year high of $9,964.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in NVR by 1,100,012.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 363,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,562,046,000 after acquiring an additional 363,004 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth $348,545,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 6,454.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,071,000 after buying an additional 16,266 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in NVR by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,277,000 after buying an additional 14,167 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total value of $3,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,600. The trade was a 65.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,330.96. This trade represents a 51.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 775 shares of company stock worth $7,294,073. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

