Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Position Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 85.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,659 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Avid Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 82.5% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 31,265 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $59.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $33.66 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.04.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 39.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Argus lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $75,319.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,817.52. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $234,422.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,210.44. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $519,048. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

