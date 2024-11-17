10,600 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Huntsman by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUN opened at $19.55 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.93%.

HUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 20,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $432,705.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

