1,400 Shares in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 231.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after buying an additional 44,625 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,625,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 23.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter worth $1,877,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of MSA opened at $172.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.16 and a 200-day moving average of $179.95. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $160.02 and a one year high of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $432.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

