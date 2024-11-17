14,875 Shares in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 341.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 258,532 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at approximately $675,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 37.2% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 518,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 140,600 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,103,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,526.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:UTI opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $20.73.

Insider Transactions at Universal Technical Institute

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $1,192,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,845.79. The trade was a 33.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

