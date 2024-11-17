15,277 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Torgerson sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,634.80. The trade was a 3.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MXL. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MXL opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.85. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $26.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.40 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 57.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Stories

