1,679 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,679 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,153,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,254,000 after acquiring an additional 451,852 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 415,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 477.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,229,000 after purchasing an additional 283,416 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 152,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,349,000 after buying an additional 66,703 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $1,941,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,301,683.84. This trade represents a 9.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total value of $6,733,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,205 shares in the company, valued at $91,663,540.40. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,591 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,615 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FIX opened at $445.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.83 and a 1 year high of $474.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

