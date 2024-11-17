19,387 Shares in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,634,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after buying an additional 1,663,542 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $11,294,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 860,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 595,649 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,942,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 366,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 296,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.43.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $7.24 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $652.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $394.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at The Hain Celestial Group

In other news, insider Chad D. Marquardt purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The trade was a 53.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.