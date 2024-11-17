2,301 Shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.7% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,153,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,168,000 after buying an additional 931,283 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at $337,843.36. This represents a 22.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $144,640.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,953.50. The trade was a 20.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

Shares of RHP opened at $111.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.65. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.76 and a 12-month high of $122.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.17.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.89). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 61.94%. The firm had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.71%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

