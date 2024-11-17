25,591 Shares in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMRX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

