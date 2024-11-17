26,674 Shares in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,822,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,950,000 after buying an additional 1,031,564 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in APi Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,901,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,881,000 after purchasing an additional 324,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6,312.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,884,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808,536 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of APi Group by 271.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,321,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Price Performance

APi Group stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

Insider Activity

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. APi Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. APi Group’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other APi Group news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $204,671.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,421 shares in the company, valued at $87,252.84. This represents a 70.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $6,288,479.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,267,479 shares in the company, valued at $503,071,309.54. This represents a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,461 shares of company stock worth $8,907,049. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on APG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APi Group

APi Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.