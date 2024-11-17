2,900 Shares in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 35.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 3.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSR. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James downgraded Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Centerspace Trading Up 0.2 %

Centerspace stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.04, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $52.26 and a 52 week high of $76.16.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($1.57). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently -186.33%.

Centerspace Profile

(Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.