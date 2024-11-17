4,869 Shares in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Copa by 72.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,207,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 49.0% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 12,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,068,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,781,000 after purchasing an additional 144,806 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $102.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.99. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $114.00.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

