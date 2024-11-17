53,623 Shares in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Metallus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Metallus in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Metallus in the 3rd quarter valued at $609,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metallus in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metallus during the 3rd quarter worth $942,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Metallus during the third quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Metallus stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $615.68 million, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. Metallus Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $24.31.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

