5,700 Shares in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 370.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PCH opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 198.90 and a beta of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $50.04.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.35 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 857.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

