59,259 Shares in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 59,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,057,535 shares in the company, valued at $17,026,313.50. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 51,745 shares of company stock worth $775,867 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of DAWN opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of -1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

