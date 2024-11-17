6,213 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,422,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,189,035,000 after buying an additional 402,925 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,722 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,699,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,643,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,253,000 after purchasing an additional 111,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 96.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,863,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,954 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price objective on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.9 %

PSX stock opened at $130.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.81. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $111.90 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

