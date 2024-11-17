7,540 Shares in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 58.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at $48,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

NYSE HI opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.12. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $50.58.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.77%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Stories

