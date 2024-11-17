AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stake Boosted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of AAR worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AAR by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AAR by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 85,810 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in AAR by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AAR by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in AAR by 902.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,928 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

AAR stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $54.71 and a one year high of $76.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.57.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $661.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

