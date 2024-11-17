Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,659 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Affirm were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFRM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Affirm by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 80.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 5.0% during the third quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Affirm by 5.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Affirm from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Affirm from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Affirm from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $576,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,958.06. This trade represents a 9.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 100,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $5,551,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 403,738 shares of company stock valued at $21,115,878. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of AFRM opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 3.47. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a current ratio of 12.60.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

