Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 9,662 Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $286,488.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 392,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,875.42. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 358,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $4,927,425.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,810,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,839,018. This trade represents a 6.58 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,055,478 shares of company stock valued at $14,432,852 and sold 169,569 shares valued at $3,007,069. Insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Price Performance

Shares of OSCR opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -247.83 and a beta of 1.67. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSCR shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

About Oscar Health

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

