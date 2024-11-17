Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter worth $33,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on IE shares. Eight Capital upgraded Ivanhoe Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Ivanhoe Electric Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

