Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,099,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,699,000 after buying an additional 62,394 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter valued at $811,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 297.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 67,584 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.35.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $277.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.90 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. Research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

