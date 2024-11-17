Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 4,038 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 2,466.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,536,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,299,000 after buying an additional 3,398,423 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Copart by 462.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,668,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,795 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at about $109,382,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Copart by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,307,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $56.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.10. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.