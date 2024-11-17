Aigen Investment Management LP Has $201,000 Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,904 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in CGI were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in CGI by 35.2% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,384,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,173,000 after purchasing an additional 114,864 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in CGI by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in CGI during the third quarter worth $241,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cibc World Mkts raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC upgraded CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

CGI Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GIB opened at $107.39 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.92 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

CGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. CGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.18%.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

