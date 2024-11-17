Aigen Investment Management LP Has $241,000 Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,628 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 39.1% during the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 35,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.19.

Revolve Group Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE RVLV opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $35.20.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $6,286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,390. This represents a 73.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 91,625 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $2,814,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,818.88. The trade was a 96.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,890,034 over the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

See Also

