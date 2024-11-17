Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $222,000 Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,203,505.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,275.36. This trade represents a 61.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $1,418,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,437.36. The trade was a 26.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,613 shares of company stock valued at $50,858,457 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $109.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Church & Dwight's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.53.

Church & Dwight Profile



Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

