Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $228,000 Investment in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth $462,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 201,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 67,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 291.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $12.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a current ratio of 13.23. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $15.01.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

