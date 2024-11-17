Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $1,694,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,178.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 328,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 302,957 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,500.4% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 71,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,067 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 45.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 899,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,218,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 234,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $13,684,377.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 774,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,265,427.55. The trade was a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $28,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,740,617.91. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,331 shares of company stock valued at $26,738,613 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.38. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.70 and a 1 year high of $71.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DFIN shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

