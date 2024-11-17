Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 3.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.0% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.55. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,245.90. This trade represents a 4.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ELAN

About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.