Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 78,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:TGB opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $591.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.15.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines ( NYSE:TGB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $114.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.