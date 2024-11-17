Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,357,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 844,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,644,000 after acquiring an additional 351,588 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2.9% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,949,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,562,000 after acquiring an additional 193,977 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 38.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 656,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,646,000 after purchasing an additional 181,207 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,386,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,809,000 after purchasing an additional 149,934 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,680. This trade represents a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 22,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,192,949.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,957. The trade was a 24.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,957 shares of company stock worth $5,239,306. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $97.16 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $72.26 and a 1 year high of $112.06. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.49.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIG. Bank of America dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

