Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,409 AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 281.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 446.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 4,983.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $5,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,530,412.80. This represents a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $162,752.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,977.84. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,499 shares of company stock worth $6,393,076 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

ATR stock opened at $166.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $178.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.25 and a 200 day moving average of $152.21. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 10th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

