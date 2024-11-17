Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 31,913 The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,103,000 after purchasing an additional 190,083 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,831,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,203,000 after acquiring an additional 98,038 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,663,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,009,000 after acquiring an additional 140,113 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 190,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 457,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 133,579 shares during the last quarter.

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $107.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Duckhorn Portfolio’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $11.10 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

Duckhorn Portfolio Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

