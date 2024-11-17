Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,862 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 249.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,122.75. The trade was a 21.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $31.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 144.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.