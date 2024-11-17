Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 1,298 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Quarry LP boosted its stake in UniFirst by 1,627.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 60.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 69.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UniFirst has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.25.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $196.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.82. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $149.58 and a twelve month high of $205.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

