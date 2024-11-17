Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 16,302 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,302 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Sabre were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 4.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 15.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sabre by 2.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 192,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sabre by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.74.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $764.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.53 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

