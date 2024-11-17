Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 21,195 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,195 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 82.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,549,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,667 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,679,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,233 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,815,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,179 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after buying an additional 1,254,554 shares in the last quarter.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.49.

WOOF stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.92. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

