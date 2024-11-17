Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 7,994 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 81.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,994 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRPT. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRPT stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.67 and a 1-year high of $173.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. This trade represents a 14.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

