Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 8,530 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter worth about $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Quarry LP raised its position in SSR Mining by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $5.51 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $6.30 to $6.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.01.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

