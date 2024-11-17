Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $215,000 Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,550,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,946,000 after purchasing an additional 490,718 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,789,000 after buying an additional 28,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,166,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2,609.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 929,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 25,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,753.40. The trade was a 11.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $60,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,664.24. This represents a 36.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $30.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.05. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 40.21%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

