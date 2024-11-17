Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next Sells 805,227 Shares

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,587,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,901,590. This represents a 2.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alt S.A.R.L. Next also recently made the following trade(s):

Altice USA Stock Performance

Altice USA stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Altice USA had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

