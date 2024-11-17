Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.9% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $550,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,211,000 after buying an additional 19,231 shares in the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $2,588,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 164.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,053,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $203,677,000 after buying an additional 654,908 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,145.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,858,105.50. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,053,349 shares of company stock worth $1,256,503,289. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.45.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $202.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.52 and a 12 month high of $215.90. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.16 and its 200-day moving average is $185.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

