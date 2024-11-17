Analysts Set Expectations for ORKA FY2028 Earnings

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger expects that the company will earn ($2.92) per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oruka Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.69) per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital started coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

Oruka Therapeutics stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.87. Oruka Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $53.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORKA. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,763,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,359,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,640,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,614,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $11,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oruka Therapeutics

