Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stock Position Decreased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Antero Resources by 269.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,967,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $129,453,000 after buying an additional 2,893,395 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 488.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,428,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,163 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7,781.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after acquiring an additional 941,756 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,226,758 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,576,000 after purchasing an additional 755,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $17,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.
Antero Resources Stock Performance
Antero Resources stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.79 and a beta of 3.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Antero Resources
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.
