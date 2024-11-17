Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 486 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,626 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average of $57.75. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $65.12. The company has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.739 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

