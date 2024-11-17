Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,427 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the third quarter valued at $860,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIV opened at $18.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $664.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

