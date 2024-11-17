Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $59,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total transaction of $167,863.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,588.37. The trade was a 5.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total transaction of $1,643,885.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,449,733.75. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,006 shares of company stock worth $161,360,618. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $599.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.87, a PEG ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.57. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.78 and a 12 month high of $624.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

