Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $475,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $169.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.70 and a 1-year high of $173.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

