Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $528,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 175,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EPOL opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $291.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.12. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

